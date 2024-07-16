EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut self-propelled lawn mower at return $530 low ($169 off), more from $144

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 37% off a selection of EGO Power+ lawncare equipment, with the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $529.99 shipped. Normally going for $699, we’ve only tracked three discounts on this particular model since 2024 began, with the first being a slight $3 drop at the end of January into February, followed by repeat price cuts to $629 in March and April. Today, it comes in with a 24% markdown that gives you $169 in savings and returns it to the all-time low. You’ll also find its upgraded counterpart bundled alongside a 580 CFM Leaf Blower for $588, down from $735, should you want to optimize your savings during this two-day event.

Powered by the two 4.0Ah ARC batteries, this cordless electric lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 65 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck sports a Touch Drive along the handlebar, allowing for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while also offering a seven-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features both the Select Cut system that lets you adjust its performance settings alongside a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge – plus, it starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string. Head below to learn more.

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut Self-Propelled Lawn Mower:

Select Cut multi-blade system delivers customizable cutting performance

Touch Drive self-propelled technology puts complete control in the palm of your hands

Up to 65 minutes of runtime on a single charge with both included 56V 4.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries, 30-minute charge time with each 4.0Ah ARC Lithium battery and POWER+ 550W charger and compatible with all EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries

High-efficiency brushless motor delivers long runtimes, low vibration, and lifelong durability

Variable speed self-propel: .9 MPH – 3.1 MPH

7-position cutting height adjustments: 1.5 inches to 4 inches

3-in-1 function: mulching, bagging, side discharge

