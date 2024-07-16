EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut self-propelled lawn mower at return $530 low ($169 off), more from $144

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsPrime Day 2024EGO
$169 off $530

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 37% off a selection of EGO Power+ lawncare equipment, with the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $529.99 shipped. Normally going for $699, we’ve only tracked three discounts on this particular model since 2024 began, with the first being a slight $3 drop at the end of January into February, followed by repeat price cuts to $629 in March and April. Today, it comes in with a 24% markdown that gives you $169 in savings and returns it to the all-time low. You’ll also find its upgraded counterpart bundled alongside a 580 CFM Leaf Blower for $588, down from $735, should you want to optimize your savings during this two-day event.

Powered by the two 4.0Ah ARC batteries, this cordless electric lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 65 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck sports a Touch Drive along the handlebar, allowing for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while also offering a seven-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features both the Select Cut system that lets you adjust its performance settings alongside a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge – plus, it starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string. Head below to learn more.

Notable EGO Power+ Prime Day tool deals:

Notable EGO Power+ Prime Day bundle deals:

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut Self-Propelled Lawn Mower:

  • Select Cut multi-blade system delivers customizable cutting performance
  • Touch Drive self-propelled technology puts complete control in the palm of your hands
  • Up to 65 minutes of runtime on a single charge with both included 56V 4.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries, 30-minute charge time with each 4.0Ah ARC Lithium battery and POWER+ 550W charger and compatible with all EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries
  • High-efficiency brushless motor delivers long runtimes, low vibration, and lifelong durability
  • Variable speed self-propel: .9 MPH – 3.1 MPH
  • 7-position cutting height adjustments: 1.5 inches to 4 inches
  • 3-in-1 function: mulching, bagging, side discharge

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Green Deals Prime Day 2024 EGO

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Bring home simplehuman’s stainless steel 12-gallo...
Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy Tab S9 256GB hit...
HomeKit support headlines Google’s Nest Thermosta...
Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the included S...
Best Prime Day headphones deal yet? Sony’s univer...
Samsung’s new 2024 mid-tier unlocked Galaxy A35 s...
Latest Apple Watch SE 2 now at some of the lowest price...
Watches from Fossil, Citizen, Anne Klein, and more up t...
Load more...
Show More Comments