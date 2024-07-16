You’ll soon be able to control your iPad with Elgato’s Stream Deck+, now at $160 Prime Day all-time low + more from $110

While you can still grab the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 at its lowest price of $110 (Reg. $150) for Prime Day, we have now spotted another deal that drops the USB-C Stream Deck+ in black to $159.99 shipped. This is lowest price we have tracked for this particular model with an original list price of $200. It is now $10 cheaper than its previous all-time low of $170 from last year. Best Buy is also matching Amazon’s discounted price a part of its Black Friday in July sale.

The Elgato Stream Deck+ sports 8 customizable LCD keys, and it differentiates itself from other Stream Deck models with a touch strip and physical dials. It’s fully customizable, and you can use it to tap, touch, and turn your way through various controls on different apps. You can use a Stream Deck with Windows and macOS even outside of streaming, and it’ll soon work with your iPad as well, thanks to official Stream Deck support that’s coming to iPadOS later this year.

In addition to the Stream Deck+, we are also tracking $35 deal on the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Atomic Purple (Limited Edition) controller at $125 (Reg. $160). Its design is inspired by old-school gaming consoles that adds a retro look to your setup, and it comes with the same 15-key macros as the regular MK.2 model.

Elgato Stream Deck+ features:

Tactile Control, Visual Feedback: LCD keys, touch strip, and dials for audio, video, lighting, and more. Know that your command has been executed.

Fully Customizable: Use as an audio mixer, studio controller, production console, etc.

Multi Actions, Smart Profiles: trigger multiple actions at once or sequentially, automatically switch between interface configurations for different apps.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

Stream Deck App and Store: drag and drop setup, download plugins, icons, thousands of royalty-free tracks, SFX, and more. Regular updates and new plugins frequently added.

