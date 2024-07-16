GameSir’s G8 Galileo iPhone 15/Android Hall Effect game controller plunges to $60 Amazon low (Reg. $80)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official GameSir storefront is now offering Prime members its G8 Galileo USB-C Mobile Gaming Controller for $59.84 shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. This recently-released controller hit the scene late last year and the Amazon listing has only offered miniscule discounts until now. Thankfully, Prime members are now able to cash in on more than $20 in savings and undercut the previous low by well over $15. Continue reading to learn about what this controller has to offer.

If you own an iPhone 15 or an Android smartphone manufactured in the last few years or so, this USB-C controller is a viable option that’s worthy of your consideration. When I used it, it came close to a full-blown Xbox controller in size and comfort, which is something I can’t say for most of the others out there. An iPhone with a Lightning port is the only thing holding me back from upgrading to this mobile controller. It even has Hall Effect joysticks and comes with a few different thumb grip sizes that can be easily swapped out.

If you’re not sure if this is the controller for you, the Backbone One with USB-C is $70 for Prime Day. Having personally used this controller before, I can tell you it is in fact, a good one and worth considering. And if you own an Xbox, be sure to scope out 8Bitdo’s backlit Media Remote at a new $15 low.

GameSir G8 Galileo USB-C Mobile Gaming Controller features:

Compatibility: Compatible with most Android devices and iPhone 15 series, and we recommended to use G8 without a case or use the case within 1mm.

Hall Effect Joysticks/Hall Trigger: GameSir Hall Effect sensing sticks deliver 360° seamless pinpoint control, provide the precision and durability that mobile gamers demand. And the Hall Effect analog triggers offer unparalleled smoothness and responsiveness, giving you a competitive advantage in any game.

Movable Type-C Port: The cutting-edge movable Type-C port guarantees a dependable connection to your gaming devices, delivering unmatched smoothness and reliability. Just plug in and immerse yourself in the game with unwavering confidence.

