HomeKit support headlines Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter, now $85 for Prime Day (Reg. $130)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the Google Nest Thermostat with Matter for $84.99 shipped. Typically priced at $130, you’re looking at a substantial $45 discount or roughly 35% in savings that is now up for grabs. This is a deal that has only been beaten once by a short-lived deal at Woot for $70. For further comparison, this is a match of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This is the thermostat I use in my home, so be sure to continue reading if you want to know more about it.

Last year Google updated the software in its Nest Thermostat and added support for Matter. This opened it up to work with not only Google’s platform, but all the other major players, including Apple HomeKit. This caught my attention, and as a result, I caved and picked one up a month or so ago. It’s worked flawlessly in my HomeKit smart home, and I cannot recommend it highly enough. For more details, be sure to check out our hands-on review.

If you’re interested in other Google smart home deals, be sure to check out the Nest Hub smart displays which are now priced from $50. And for the folks that want to spruce up their outdoor space with some smart lighting, be sure to check out Govee’s 48-foot RGBIC outdoor string lights at $35. This is the result of a 30% discount, which makes now about as good of a time as any to pick these up.

Google Nest Thermostat with Matter features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory

Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Lock feature: No

Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!