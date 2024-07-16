Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro smartphone now $300 off for Prime Day with new Amazon low pricing from $699

As part of its now live Prime Day deals, and joining the deal we already featured on the Google Pixel Watch 2, Amazon is offering some sizable price drops on Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro handset. Google might be launching the new Pixel 9 next month, but you certainly aren’t going to be getting the pro version of that at the $699 shipped Prime Day price we are tracking today on the Pixel 8 Pro. Regularly $999, this is a straight up $300 cash discount, $50 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low.

The current Pixel 8 Pro debuted for the first time last fall as Google latest flagship smartphone. It features the Tensor G3 chip at the heart of the operation and to run Google’s AI tech. Everything is presented on the 6.7-inch Super Actua display with Pixel’s “best pro camera yet” and “Pixel’s best zoom ever” alongside an adaptive battery that can deliver over “24 hours” of operation – you users can choose to engage Extreme Battery Saver for “up to 72 hours.” Hit up our hands-on review over at 9to5Google for a closer look.

Amazon’s 2024 summer Prime Day event is now in full with massive price drops across a huge range of product categories, from Apple gear and Samsung tech to smart home products, smart TVs, home goods, e-bikes, PC gaming gear, and much, much more. We will be working around the clock, as per usual, for the next 48 hours straight to ensure all of the most notable offers are front and center.

Google Pixel 8 Pro features:

Meet Pixel 8 Pro, the all-pro phone engineered by Google. It’s sleek, sophisticated, powerful, and secure. And with Google AI, you can do more, even faster. The triple camera system includes a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, improved autofocus, and full-resolution photography with Pro controls. And the all-day battery charges faster than ever.

