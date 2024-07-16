Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit the best Amazon price of the year at $120 (Reg. $200)

Amazon’s Prime Day has officially begun and we are tracking a fantastic deal on the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is the best price of the year at $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Including the Lemongrass, Fog, Porcelain, and Coral colorways, you’re looking at the best price we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday last year.

Google’s current-generation flagship earbuds deliver on the active noise cancellation and transparency mode for both staying locked and tuning in your surroundings. Back at release, and after going hands-on, we said the Pixel Buds Pro were “what we have been waiting for,” complete with direct integration to Google’s ecosystem with fast pairing connectivity and Hey Google voice command support alongside the companion, Qi-enabled wireless charging case that ups the onboard 11-hour battery life to closer to 31 hours.

You’ll also find the new Super Wideband as well as Google Conversation Detection. The latter of which automatically engages transparency mode and pauses your audio playback as soon as you start speaking.

Amazon Prime Day has arrived in full force folks! The deals are flying left and right and center on all of the best brands, be it the latest releases or that piece of kit you have had your eye on for the last several months. All of the Prime Day deals will live on this landing page with the best of them highlighted in our master roundup right here.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!