GoTrax’s Z4 LITE Folding e-bikes make affordable starter models at new $600 low (Save $200)

Alongside the now live early Prime Day deals, and courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the white GoTrax Z4 LITE Folding e-bike for $599.99 shipped, as well as its black counterpart for $649.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally fetching $800, we have been seeing this model going for much higher rates from other third-party retailers, often landing between $900 and $1,100, and only one previous 1-day deal saw the price fall to the former $650 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown and drops costs to the new lowest price that we have tracked. You won’t be able to find this model on GoTrax’s website either – Best Buy has the best price we can find anywhere on it, making this a great opportunity – especially for newcomers to the e-bike market.

The GoTrax Z4 LITE e-bike is a great model for first-time e-bike riders looking to test the waters at an affordable price. It arrives stocked with a 350W motor alongside a removable 48V battery, with five levels of pedal assistance that pushes the e-bike up to 20 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge – or up to 25 miles using only the throttle. Storage is a far simpler task here thanks to its triple folding frame design, as well as other features including dual front and rear braking, 20-inch fat tires, a kickstand, integrated headlight and taillight with braking functionality, a rear cargo rack, and a digital display for real-time performance data and setting adjustments.

And speaking of starter e-bikes, if lower prices are your main aim amongst these sales, I recommend considering the ENGWE Engine Pro e-bike that is currently $600 off with a 9to5Toys-exclusive discount through July 18. You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals – including more EV sales – in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

GoTrax Z4 LITE Folding e-bike features:

Digital displayQuick readouts on speed, battery life, pedal assist, headlight control, and more.

Folding frameThe easy folding frame makes your e-bike totally portable without the use of a bike rack. You can now fit your e-bike in your car, in a closet, or even under your desk.

Pedal assist & throttleThe lower levels of pedal assist make the Z4 LITE a great way to workout, while the higher levels conquer hills with ease. Chose between using the throttle or 5 different speed settings of pedal assist ranging from 7-20 MPH.

20″ fat tiresBuilt with 20″ x 2.6″ wide tires to asorb the shock of bumpy roads and multiple terrains. The Z4 LITE is built to be a tough entry level e-bike for all types of riders.

Dual BrakingJust like you are used to with a standard bike, this e-bike features dual braking to keep you safe and in control of your ride.

UL2849 compliantTested and Certified to UL2849 Safety Standard

The purchaser and rider of this product are responsible for knowing and obeying all state and local regulations regarding the use of this product. It is highly encouraged that you read and follow the product instructions including all safety precautions and use protective gear.

