Grab a 4K 27-inch USB-C Dell monitor for your Mac workstation this Prime Day at $237 ($133 off)

As a part of the ongoing Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering a deal that drops Dell’s 27-inch 4K USB-C monitor to $236.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $370, this Prime Day deal shaves 36% or $133 to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. This particular monitor has seen several discounts this year, but it is now $13 cheaper than it’s previous low. The same monitor is fetching $250 right now on Best Buy.

This particular monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with support for up to 3840 x 2160 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The highlight here is that it’s a USB-C monitor, which makes it easier to connect your laptop and use. Thes single cable solution also reduces cable clutter on the desk by transmitting power, video, and data, all at once. Other highlights of this monitor include a matte finish on the display, a sturdy stand with support for height adjustment along with tilt, swivel, and pivot, and support for AMD FreeSync, among other things.

The ongoing Prime Day sale has dropped prices on a bunch of other monitors, too. The LG UltraGear 34-inch curved gaming monitor is significantly discounted for Prime Day right now at $474.99 (Reg. $650). There’s also the MSI Pro MP245V 100HZ FHD monitor at $70 that’s good to be used as a secondary monitor.

Dell 27-inch 4K USB-C monitor features:

SUPERIOR SCREEN: With a three-sided ultrathin bezel design that lets you to see more without interruptions, high functionality meets superb style. Enjoy crisp visuals with an impressive 4.0ms response time.Specific uses for product – Business.Pixel per inch (PPI) : 163. Operating Temperature : 0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F)

COMFORT COMES FIRST: Customize your views with a height-adjustable stand and a monitor that tilts, swivels and pivots so you look your best and feel your best during work sessions or movie binges.

PERSONALIZED COMFORT: Customize your views with a height-adjustable stand that tilts, swivels and pivots allowing you to view at your most optimal position.

INTEGRATED SPEAKERS: This usb-c monitor comes equipped with everything you need including built-in dual 3W integrated speakers.

