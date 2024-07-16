Add Karcher’s 2,125 PSI Electric Pressure Washer to your repertoire at $100.50 (Best in years, 47% off)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the Karcher K1700 Max 2,125 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $100.62 shipped. Routinely sold for $190, this deal is a big one, delivering more than $89 in savings and slashing 47% off. This is such a good deal in fact, that we haven’t seen it go this low in a few years. This is undoubtedly a great time to cash in and finally add a power washer to your garage. I picked one up like this last year and was blown away by how well it worked at cleaning off my driveway, pergola, and more. Continue reading to learn more about this power washer.

Say hello to like-new looking outdoor furniture, sidewalks, your driveway, and much more with this electric pressure washer. I picked up a Ryobi-branded model that isn’t quite this powerful for about $150 last year, and have still been very impressed with how powerful it is. It does everything I need it to do, and this one has an even higher 2,125 PSI. It also comes with three spray nozzles and there’s a removeable storage container for your hose and accessories.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in some of the similar deals we’ve recently covered. For instance, right now you can pick up Rachio’s smart hose timer at a new $70 low and then tackle some outdoor chores with Worx’s Aerocart 8-in-1 yard cart at $179. With a typical price of $230, this offer takes a notable $51 off.

Karcher K1700 Max 2,125 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Powerful: The K1700 pressure washer operates at a maximum 2125 PSI. Efficient cleaning results powered by a reliable universal motor.

Versatile: Includes a Quick-Connect Steel Wand with 3 Spray Nozzles. 15° Nozzle for all-around cleaning, the Turbo Nozzle for superior results on tough-to-clean surfaces – and the 65° Nozzle for detergent application.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!