My go-to Keychron C2 wired mechanical keyboard for Mac and PC is priced from $40.50 (Up to 30% off)

As part ofÂ Amazonâ€™s Prime Day deals,Â the official Keychron storefront is now offering Prime members its C2 Full-Size Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $45.99 shipped. The retro-inspired model is even lower at $40.49 shipped. Depending on which style you opt for, youâ€™re looking at up to 30% off. The lowest price point weâ€™ve tracked across all variants of this keyboard has been $37.79, but the black and white model is at a new low right now. That one is almost identical to my daily driver, which Iâ€™ve been using for a year or so now. Keep on reading to learn more about this keyboard and to hear my personal thoughts about it.

Upgrade your Mac or PC typing experience with this keyboard from Keychron. It delivers a full-size layout, and even has function keys up top that correlate with Mac and Windows alike. While some may not like the idea of a wired keyboard, I really like it because I never have to worry about batteries running low or backlighting turning off to preserve energy. While some of the marketing images are tailored towards Mac users, rest assured, Keychron includes additional keycaps that allow you to switch it over to a Windows-focused layout. After using this keyboard for more than a year, I have no intention of getting anything else anytime soon, confirming just how satisfying I have found it to use each day.

Keychron C2 Full-Size Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The Keychron C2 is a full size (with number pad) white LED backlight wired mechanical keyboard made for Mac and Windows. The C2 is crafted to maximize your productivity.

With a layout optimized for Mac, the C2 has all necessary multimedia and function keys (Num Lock works with Windows only), while compatible with Windows, and comes with a dedicated Siri or Cortana key. Extra keycaps for both Mac and Windows operating systems are included.

Designed with reliability in mind, the C2 comes with USB Type-C wired connection with a braid cable, which ensures a constant power supply, and best to fit home and light gaming. Inclined bottom frame and 2 level adjustable feet makes the C2 more comfortable to type.

