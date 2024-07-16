Save $500 on Alienware’s Aurora R15 PC with Ryzen 7900X and RTX 4080 at $2,000 (All-time low)

As a part of its on-going Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC with R9-7900X/32GB/3TB/4080 for $1,999.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $500 discount on a monstrous gaming PC with a $2,500 price tag. This 20% discount lands it at the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon, and it’s a solid $80 cheaper than its previous all-time low price.

The Alienware Aurora R15 that’s discounted right now for Prime Day comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and an RTX 4080 GPU with 16GB GDDR6X VRAM. It’s also fully kitted with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a total of 3TB on-board storage with a 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD combo. The unlocked Ryzen chip inside this PC is cooled with a 240mm AIO liquid cooler, and it’s all packed inside a nice and compact chassis that comes with a see-through glass side panel and tons of RGB lighting.

If you’d rather buy a gaming laptop instead of a full-fledged desktop PC, then you should check out the deal that we tracked earlier today on the ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop that drops it to $1,100 (Reg. $1,400). We’re tracking a bunch of solid deals on other gaming gear right now as well, so stay tuned to our PC gaming deals hub to be among the first to fetch the discounted goodies before stocks run out.

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC features:

SUSTAINED OVERCLOCKING: Our new 240mm heat exchanger is twice the size of its predecessor, improving on thermal resistance and helping maintain boost clocks under load.

CRYO-TECH COOLING TECHNOLOGY: Gain exceptional thermal performance and exclusive AlienFX lighting features with our most advanced liquid cooling.

ROBUST THERMALS: The Aurora R15 features hexagonal side vents, for improved airflow throughout and increased air intake efficiency.

AMD RYZEN PROCESSOR: For maximum FPS, on-chip cache is essential. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors span up to 80MB, enabling ultra-smooth gameplay.

HYPER-EFFICIENT VOLTAGE REGULATION: Our 10-phase voltage regulation improves overclocking, specifically during extended periods of gameplay, to help you perform at your peak for hours on end.

