Latest Apple Watch SE 2 now at some of the lowest prices yet from $169 for Prime Day (Reg. $249+)

Prime Day 2024 has thus far been an eventful one in Apple deals. New all-time lows have landed on plenty of the latest releases, with the M3 MacBook Air being a serious highlight, but new all-time lows across the current-generation Apple Watch wearables are certainly on the short list too. The Apple Watch Series 9 lineup is now at new all-time lows on Amazon starting from $280, or $119 off, and just about every configuration of Apple Watch Ultra is at $700 – this has never happened before. But one might argue the new lows we are now tracking on the latest Apple Watch SE 2 starting from $169 shipped are even more exciting for some. You might argue the folks buying SE 2 are the less picky type, the type that don’t care much about the new Series 10 wearables about to drop later this year, those just looking for a nice current-generation Apple wearable that don’t need all the bells and whistles.

Amazon is now offering Apple latest entry-level SE 2 40mm models starting from $169 shipped and the larger 44mm configurations starting from $199.99 shipped, both in with various case colors and band options. Regularly $249 and $279, this is nearly 30% or $80 in savings for the lowest price we can find. Only once have we seen them go for any less – both being one-time holiday offers on select configs at $10 and $1 less. And both are now undercutting the current Best Buy sale prices by around $30 as well.

They are not the more flagship models, but you are still talking about a current-gen carbon neutral Apple wearable that is ready to run the latest watchOS 11 update this fall – here’s a rundown of the watchOS 11 features exclusive to select Apple Watch models.

SE 2 still features Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS, alongside a bevy of health and fitness metrics – “notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate,” for example – as well as Siri voice commands, the ability to automatically unlock your Mac, Apple Pay, and a 50-meter water resistant swim-ready seal. It’s not a Series model or an Ultra, but it is definitely an Apple Watch, and one you can now score from $169 for Prime Day.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. All the essentials to help you be motivated and active, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. The Smart Stack and redesigned apps in watchOS 10 help you see more information at a glance. With features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, Apple Watch SE is a better value than ever. Get help when you need it with Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

