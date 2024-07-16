Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 is back to its best price for Prime Day at $600 ($200 off)

As a part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 3 in Ice Blue at $599.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $800, this deal serves an impressive $200 discount to bring this thin and lightweight back to its best price since launch in September last year. This is also the lowest price we have tracked for it this year on Amazon. Best Buy is also matching the price as a part of its Black Friday in July sale.

This upgraded model of the Surface Laptop Go 3 that debuted last year in September sports a 12.5-inch touchscreen display and is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor. It also packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD, and it’s more than capable of handling day-to-day workloads with ease. It’s a great laptop overall at a really good price for anyone who is looking for a small and lightweight machine for work and travel.

If you’d rather buy a Chromebook than this for your school and office work, then you might want to check out the deal we tracked today that drops Acer’s new Chromebook Plus 514 to $300 (Reg. $380). Alternatively, there’s also the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with a touchscreen at $349 (Reg. $499).

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 features:

The perfect everyday laptop – Ultra-portable at under 2.5 pounds with a vibrant 12.4” touchscreen for work or play, wherever you are.

Colors you crave – Available in Platinum, Sage, Sandstone, and Ice Blue, all in a durable, cool metal finish.

Get your work done effortlessly – Stream all the latest releases, and run your favorite day-to-day apps, now with faster performance and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage [4].

Up to 15 hours [1] of battery life – Power through a full day of work, play, shopping, or streaming. Plus, recharge quickly with Fast Charging.

Vibrant 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen – Surface signature 3:2 ratio lets you see more, do more, and browse better with the most vertical screen real estate on a laptop.

