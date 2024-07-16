Prime Day deal just knocked Samsung’s Odyssey G30A FHD 165Hz gaming monitor to new $130 all-time low (Reg. $230)

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering Samsung’s Odyssey G30A FHD gaming monitor at $129.99 shipped. This is lowest price we have tracked for this particular gaming monitor with the original list price of $230. This panel is frequently discounted on Amazon, but the current Prime Day price is $20 lower than its previous all-time low price of $150.

The Samsung Odyssey G30A sports a 27-inch FHD panel with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for gaming. It features a “borderless design” with thin bezels on three sides of the panel and a relatively thicker one at the bottom. It comes with a height adjustable stand, which also supports swivel, tilt, and pivot support to position the monitor exactly how you want. Other highlights of the Odyssey G30A include FreeSync support, a good selection of ports, and more.

If you are also looking to buy a new gaming PC or a laptop, then you might want to check out the deal that we just tracked on the ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop that drops it to $1,100 (Reg. $1,400). There’s going to be a lot of other gaming gear on sale over the next couple of days, so stay tuned to our PC gaming deals hub to be among the first to fetch some good deals.

Samsung Odyssey G30A gaming monitor features:

  • Express 144hz Refresh Rate: Get more than double your potential frame production with the Samsung Odyssey G30A Gaming Monitor; With a 144hz super smooth refresh rate, you’ll never want to go back to a traditional computer screen
  • Lightning Fast 1ms(MPRT) Response Time: A fraction of a second can be the difference between a win or a loss; With the G30A’s 1ms(MPRT) response time, you can be sure that you’re receiving the right information, as fast as possible
  • Game in Full HD: Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology protect eyes from stress and fatigue — perfect for marathon gaming scenarios and intense competitive gamers
  • FreeSync Premium Support: Dropping frames means dropping chances to top the leaderboards; With FreeSync Premium support, the G30A matches every frame from your graphics card, so you’re never caught short from moment to moment

