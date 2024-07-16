Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the included S Pen has now dropped to $200 ($130 off)

As part of its Prime Day deals, and just after seeing some solid price drops on the latest Samsung Galaxy A9+, Amazon is offering some deals on another affordable Android tablet experience with the 2024 release of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet down at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $330, this is $130 off the latest version of this tablet to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks the best price we have ever tracked on it since its release back in April.

While not quite as inexpensive as Samsung’s ultra-affordable current-gen Galaxy Tab A9+, especially now that it starts from $143, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite does include some slightly higher-end specs here and there, and ships with the Samsung S Pen for hand-written notes, doodling, and sketches in the box.

The Tab S6 Lite features a metal frame that maintains the 10.4-inch touchscreen display with S Pen support. The main differences between the 2024 model and previous iterations come by way of the software and internals – you’ll land Android 14 out of the box here and a new Exynos 1280 chip inside.

Samsung 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With an included S Pen, crystal-clear display and Dolby Atmos surround sound, this reliable tablet is all about fun plus a little work. It’s easier than ever to write notes, edit photos and videos, mark up documents and more with the included S Pen. Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere; Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors – with newly included Mint color. Whether you’re multitasking, relaxing or both, this long-lasting battery keeps you going with up to 14 hours of use on a single charge.

