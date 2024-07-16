Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy Tab S9 256GB hits a $620 Prime Day all-time low (Reg. $920)

$300 off $620
Galaxy Tab S9+ deals

We are tracking some deep all-time lows on Samsung’s current-generation entry-level Galaxy Tabs as part of Amazon’s Prime Day bonanza – the Tab S6 Lite is $130 off and the A9+ is just $143, but now it’s time for the flagships. This year’s Unpacked event came and went with no mention of the Tab S10, and the current Tab S9 is seeing some big-time deals for Prime Day 2024. Amazon is now offering the 256GB 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 down at $619.99 shipped. Regularly $920, and currently fetching as much directly from Samsung, this is a huge $300 price drop folks. Today’s deal lands at $100 under our mention from June and is just $20 above the best price we have tracked via Amazon on the 128GB model. This is a seriously great value and a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details and price drops on the rest of the S9 lineup. 

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 comes powered by the brand’s “most powerful tablet processor” to date – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The model featured up top here is the 11-inch variant boasting the Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with expected onboard video-chatting action, and all the hand-written notes and doodling you can ever need by way of the included S Pen. 

You’ll also find an aluminum frame, what Samsung calls “ultra-slim” bezels, and an IP68 rating to safeguard your gorgeous new Tab – “it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features:

From work time to playtime, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet. Elevate your entertainment with an 11″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen; Get ready for intense colors, deep contrasts and unbelievable brilliance; Plus, Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness and contrast. Minimalistic and sleek, Galaxy Tab S9 delivers an innovative look and feel; The ultra-slim bezels and refined Armor Aluminum finish make for a Tab that’s designed to inspire. 

