Samsung’s new 2024 mid-tier unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone has never sold for less, now $300 for Prime Day ($100 off)

The lowest price we have ever tracked has now landed on Samsung 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone for Prime Day. While you will indeed find a huge deal on the flagship S24 Ultra, not to mention ongoing pre-order deals on the new 6 series foldable that just debuted, this year’s A35 is the most affordable point of entry into the current-generation Galaxy handsets for more mainstream users and it just dropped to the $299.99 shipped all-time low in both colorways. That’s a straight up $100 price drop off the usual $400 list, $30 under our previous mention, and the lowest we have tracked since its release back in April of this year. This is a better overall value than the $40 gift card launch offer directly from Samsung and this device is currently sitting at full price via the brand’s official site – unless you have some particularly good gear to trade-in that you can leverage to land the $200 instant trade-in credit from Samsung, the Amazon deal is the best value around.

The A35 is a mid-tier smartphone one might argue is now priced even lower than that for Prime Day. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 5nm chipset Samsung leveraged in the Galaxy A54 last year and ships with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity (but you can expand it by 1TB using a microSD card and these deals we are tracking for Prime Day on them). The IP67 waterproof rating safeguards the device from mishaps while on summer adventures while the Super HDR camera sensor with Nightography tech is ready to capture it all for you with “all-day” battery life on the “brightest Galaxy A series display yet.”

A spare handset, something for the kids or grandparents, or just for folks not overly enamored by all the shiny tech on the pricey pocket computers, the unlocked 2024 Galaxy A35 smartphone has never gone for less and delivers a ton of value at $300 if you ask me.

Samsung Galaxy A35 features:

Thanks to Vision Booster, the screen seamlessly adjusts to your surroundings so you can enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming or browsing even on the sunniest afternoon. Advanced triple-lens camera of turns every moment into a masterpiece; With high-res photos & high-definition video, it’s easy to capture awe-worthy content and optical image stabilization lets you capture it blur-free. Your nights just became a whole lot brighter with Galaxy A35 5G; Whether it’s fireworks, birthday candles or smiles under the stars, low-light photos and videos look clear as day with stunning Nightography.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!