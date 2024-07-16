SanDisk’s metal Ultra Luxe 256GB USB-C flash drive with 400MB/s transfer speeds falls under $21 (Reg. $30)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Luxe 400MB/s USB-C Flash Drive for $20.89 shipped. For comparision, over the last six months the average price has been hovering around $30. This works out to just over 30% off, which is a large discount that doesn’t occur too often in the data storage space. Even better, you’re now looking at a new all-time low that beats out the previous best by over $1. Learn more about this flash drive down below.

If you’re ready to leave USB-A in the rearview mirror, this flash drive will help get you there. It goes all-in on the latest port and this specific model wields a spacious 256GB capacity. In terms of build quality, SanDisk doesn’t skimp here either, with metal used instead of plastic like you’ll find with many competing solutions. Finally, when it comes to data transfer speeds you’ll be pleased to know that this model tops out at up to 400MB/s, which is impressive for a flash drive.

The data storage deals are far from over, with Corsair’s 1TB MP600 CORE Mini SSD at $76. You’re looking at an all-time low on a drive that will pair nicely with Steam Deck and other popular PC gaming handhelds. And if you’re more interested in a portable SSD, be sure to check out this deal on the Samsung 2TB T7 Shield at $142.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Luxe 400MB/s USB-C Flash Drive features:

Easily transfer files across your USB Type-C devices.

A luxurious metal enclosure lets you carry up to 256GB of files in style.

Quickly move and access your files at read speeds of up to 400MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance.

A smooth retractable connector helps you avoid wear and tear.

Clip this chic drive to your favorite bag or keys with a convenient keyring hole.

