Add 1TB storage to your Steam Deck for just $76 today with Corsair’s MP600 CORE Mini SSD (All-time low)

As a part of the on-going Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering Corsair’s 1TB MP600 CORE Mini 2230 SSD for $75.99 shipped. Originally priced at $115, this particular drive spent most of its time fetching $80 this year, but this Prime Day deal drops it below the previous all-time low price. The same drive is currently going for $80 on Newegg.

The Corsair MP600 Core Mini stands as a solid drive for gaming handhelds like Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Its rated read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 3,800MB/s are more than enough to smoothly run games, and it stands as a solid upgrade over the internal SSDs in handhelds like Steam Deck and ROG Ally. If 1TB is not enough to tame your game library, then we’re also tracking a Prime Day deal that drops the drive’s 2TB variant to one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked at $166 (Reg. $260).

If you’d rather buy a full-sized 2280 NVMe drive for your PC, then the 1TB SK hynix Platinum P41 internal SSD is just $80 right now on Amazon, down from its usual price of $105. Those looking for a portable external SSD, on the other hand, can consider the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield SSD that’s down to just $142 from its usual price of $285 for Prime Day.

Corsair MP600 CORE Mini SSD features:

Compact M.2 2230 Form-Factor: Fully compatible with Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Microsoft Surface Pro, and other ultra-thin devices, making a great upgrade for compatible machines

Impressive Gen4 Storage Performance: A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 5,000MB/sec sequential read and 3,800MB/sec sequential write speeds, for rapid read, write, and response times

Your PC Made Faster: Load games, boot Windows, open and transfer files, all faster than ever.

High-Speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 CORE MINI delivers impressive storage performance.

High-Density 3D QLC NAND: Provides the ideal mix of performance and capacity to keep your drive performing at its best for years

