Satechi’s gorgeous $200 Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub sees Prime Day deal at $120 low, more up to 40% off

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off a range of the beloved Satechi Apple gear accessories, including Thunderbolt 4 hubs, chargers, keyboards, its latest MagSafe wallets, and more. While it’s hard to go wrong with Satechi gear at prices like this, the offers that first caught our eye were on its gorgeous Thunderbolt hubs. The high-end models are on sale down below, but the more universally accessible Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is seeing a massive price drop for Prime Day folks. Regularly $200, you can now score one for $79.99 shipped – that’s 40% off and the lowest price we have ever tracked. We perhaps could have guessed it would drop to $120 or so, but $80 is an insanely low price for this hub.

Best Prime Day Thunderbolt hub deals for Mac/PC – Satechi models up to 40% off

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is a wonderful addition to any Mac or PC desktop setup, especially for folks who don’t want to spend the $200 or more on the high-end models. It connects to your system over Thunderbolt and features three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports for all of your accessories, displays, and more. That’s on top off 60W passthrough charging power a USB-A data jack (USB 3.2 Gen 2 with up to 10Gbps data transfer) as well as the included 100W Power Adapter and 2.6-foot Thunderbolt 4 Cable.

This model can support dual 4K at 60Hz, single 8K at 30Hz, or single 6K resolution displays on Mac devices. ”Dual external display is not supported for the MacBook Pro M3.”

For folks who need a more premium multi-port Thunderbolt 4 hub, including those that can handle up to three displays for Mac M1/M2/M3 machines, check out the Prime Day deals below:

Satechi 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station $179 (Reg. $300)

(Reg. $300) Satechi 14-in-1 Triple 4K Docking Station $179 (Reg. $300)

(Reg. $300) NEW Satechi 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DisplayLink Docking Station $255 (Reg. $300) 3 external extended display for Mac M1/M2/M3 processors, 1 via Thunderbolt 4 port and 2 via HDMI ports (display link required).

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features:

Limitless USB C Hub – Enjoy seamless connectivity with the Thunderbolt 4 Upstream Host Port boasting 60W Power Delivery, alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 with up to 10Gbps data transfer and 900mA downstream charging. Benefit from 3 Thunderbolt 4 Downstream Ports offering up to 15W charging and blazing-fast 40Gbps data transfer speeds.

Connectivity Redefined – Empower your workstation with a sleek USB C hub consisting of 3 high-speed downstream ports. Enjoy lightning-fast 40Gbps data transfer and 15W charging capability per port. Revel in exceptional display options, including dual 4K @ 60Hz, single 8K @ 30Hz, or single 6K resolution on Mac devices. Note: Dual external display is not supported for the MacBook Pro M3.

Efficient Heat Management – Engineered for peak performance, our Thunderbolt 4 Hub efficiently dissipates heat during charging and data transfer. With temperature regulation between 86-122°F (30-50°C), it ensures reliability and longevity. Enjoy uninterrupted productivity and peace of mind, free from overheating concerns.

