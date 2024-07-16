Segway EVs are seeing up to 66% off discounts during Prime Day week starting from $126

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 66% off Segway electric scooters, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts will be live through Wednesday, July 17, and offer up some of the best deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. Plus, this will be your last chance to score some of these models before their prices are raised in response to new tariffs on EV imports – particularly the MAX G30LP and Max G2 in this sale, with other models affected being the E2 Pro, F2, F2 Pro, and the MAX G30P. Segway is one of our favorite electric commuter options at 9to5Toys, with releases starting at $126. Head below for some of our top picks.

Segway Prime Day adult commuter deals:

Segway Prime Day child eKickScooter deals:

Segway Prime Day “just for fun” deals:

Segway Ninebot E2 eKickScooter features:

Large Dashboard: Enjoy a clear view of speed & battery info with a 183% larger display, reducing distractions during rides.

Powerful 250W Motor: With a maximum 450W output, the E2 offers a 15.5 mi range, reaching speeds of 12.4 MPH. It’s IPX4 water-resistant and supports up to 198lbs.

Comfortable Design: Experience a smooth ride with 8.1-inch shock-absorbing tires, Electronic plus Drum Brake system, low gravity center, and rear brake light for added safety.

Reliable & Durable: Constructed with an automotive-grade steel frame, the E2 has undergone a rigorous 3000km road test, ensuring durability and reliability.

Surfing Style: Make a statement with the E2’s surfing-inspired design, featuring sleek curves and vibrant colors that set you apart on the road.

Safety Certification: Rest assured knowing the E2 is certified to ANSI/CAN/UL-2272 standards by TUV Rheinland, meeting stringent safety requirements.

