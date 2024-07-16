Bring home simplehuman’s stainless steel 12-gallon hands-free trash can at $96 (Reg. $120)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the simplehuman 12-Gallon Stainless Steel Hands-Free Trash Can for $95.99 shipped. This trash can doesn’t see discounts very often, but Prime Day is here to save the day. With a typical $120 price tag, you’re able to lock in $24 of savings or 20% off, depending on how you want to look at it. For further comparison, today’s deal comes within a mere $6 of the $90 Amazon low. Continue reading to learn more about this trash can.

Having personally purchased my first simplehuman trash can 2-3 years ago now, I quickly got hooked on the brand. The attention to detail is top notch and despite being used day in and day out, it’s still in like-new condition thanks to a stainless steel construction. This model of trash can is very similar to the one I have, with a 12-gallon capacity, metal build, and a silent-close lid that is activated using a pedal at its base. Oh, and one more thing I left out is that I recently overhauled my office and I loved my first simplehuman trash can so much that I got another one that sits near my desk.

simplehuman 12-Gallon Stainless Steel Hands-Free Trash Can features:

NEAT AND SECURE – Stainless steel liner rim flips up for a quick and easy liner change, then closes over the liner to hold it tightly in place and keep it hidden from sight.

LINER POCKET – Keep liners where you need them. Dispense them one by one — no perforations or unraveling — from inside the can for a faster liner change.

STRONG STEEL PEDAL – simplehuman’s strong steel pedal is engineered to last over 150,000 steps — that’s more than 20 steps a day for 20 years.

SILENT CLOSE LID – simplehuman’s patented lid shox technology controls the motion of the lid for a slow, silent close.

DENT-PROOF PLASTIC LID – Won’t show dirt or fingerprints.

