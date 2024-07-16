Bring home simplehuman’s stainless steel 12-gallon hands-free trash can at $96 (Reg. $120)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2024simplehuman
Reg. $120 $96

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the simplehuman 12-Gallon Stainless Steel Hands-Free Trash Can for $95.99 shipped. This trash can doesn’t see discounts very often, but Prime Day is here to save the day. With a typical $120 price tag, you’re able to lock in $24 of savings or 20% off, depending on how you want to look at it. For further comparison, today’s deal comes within a mere $6 of the $90 Amazon low. Continue reading to learn more about this trash can.

Having personally purchased my first simplehuman trash can 2-3 years ago now, I quickly got hooked on the brand. The attention to detail is top notch and despite being used day in and day out, it’s still in like-new condition thanks to a stainless steel construction. This model of trash can is very similar to the one I have, with a 12-gallon capacity, metal build, and a silent-close lid that is activated using a pedal at its base. Oh, and one more thing I left out is that I recently overhauled my office and I loved my first simplehuman trash can so much that I got another one that sits near my desk.

Now that you’re wrapped up here, be sure to check out the latest price drops over in our home goods guide. A couple of notable additions over the last 24 hours include Yeedi’s newest M12 PRO+ robot vacuum and mop at $669 alongside the Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum for $379. Both of those are now hitting new lows, making this a superb time to strike.

simplehuman 12-Gallon Stainless Steel Hands-Free Trash Can features:

  • NEAT AND SECURE – Stainless steel liner rim flips up for a quick and easy liner change, then closes over the liner to hold it tightly in place and keep it hidden from sight.
  • LINER POCKET – Keep liners where you need them. Dispense them one by one — no perforations or unraveling — from inside the can for a faster liner change.
  • STRONG STEEL PEDAL – simplehuman’s strong steel pedal is engineered to last over 150,000 steps — that’s more than 20 steps a day for 20 years.
  • SILENT CLOSE LID – simplehuman’s patented lid shox technology controls the motion of the lid for a slow, silent close.
  • DENT-PROOF PLASTIC LID – Won’t show dirt or fingerprints.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2024 simplehuman

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Keep sprinklers on a tight schedule with the Eve Aqua s...
Logitech’s premium G Pro X 2 wireless gaming head...
Never lose your tumbler again: Ember’s smart Find...
Bring JBL’s Partybox 310 karaoke-ready portable s...
Even a huge TV will look small when ViewSonic’s 4...
Keurig’s originally $90 K-Express Coffee Maker no...
Prime Day deal drops TerraMaster’s 4-bay F4-424 P...
Prime Day delivers new low on UGREEN’s 130W car c...
Load more...
Show More Comments