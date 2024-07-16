Dyson’s Outsize cordless vac offers bigger motor, bin, and battery at new $379 low (Reg. $600), more from $250

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 37% off a selection of Dyson vacuums and purifying fans, like the Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $379 shipped. Normally going for $600, we’ve seen refurbished models go as low as $330 in 2024 so far, with more frequent discounts than its new-out-the-box counterparts – which previous fell to $400 back during Memorial Day sales. Today’s deal is giving you a brand new out-of-the-box model at a $221 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low – beating the former low by $1.

The Dyson Outsize, as the name would suggest, arrives bigger and badder for a more thorough deep clean within larger homes. With a motor that reaches up to 125,000 RPM, which “generates 90% more power than other models,” this vacuum can give you a full 60 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. It sports an upgraded debris bin that is 0.5 gallons larger in volume, making it 150% larger than that of the Dyson V11, 250% larger than the Dyson V8, and as capable at handling pet hair as the V10 Animal. It features an XL digital motorbar cleaner head that can cover all floor types, an LCD display for real-time metrics and setting adjustments, as well as six included accessory tools that give it more versatility over simple floor-only vacuums. Head below for more.

More Dyson Prime Day vacuum deals:

Dyson Prime Day purifying fan deals:

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner features:

Dyson power in a larger format. For large-home deep cleans without the cord.

90% more power.¹ 60 minutes of run time.²

Power trigger helps maximize energy efficiency, only using power where you need it.

150% larger bin and 25% wider cleaner head. Clean longer before emptying the bin and cover more floor with each sweep.³ Converts to a handheld vacuum.

LCD screen shows power modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time to the second. Auto mode intelligently adapts power based on floor type.⁴ Has 3 cleaning modes for the right power where you need it.

Digital Motorbar XL cleaner head deep cleans all floor types and covers more floor with each sweep.³ De-tangles wrapped long hair and pet hair as you clean.

The Hair screw tool sucks up long hair and pet hair. Fast. Its anti-tangle conical brush bar removes long hair and pet hair from pet beds, car seats, stairs, and more.

