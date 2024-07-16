Even a huge TV will look small when ViewSonic’s 4K projector creates a 300-inch screen at $685 (Reg. $900)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the ViewSonic 4K 60Hz/1080p 240Hz Home Theater Projector for $685.31 shipped. Usually sold for $900, this discount delivers a substantial near-$215 discount. That’s 24% in savings that’s now up for grabs. Outside of a deal that hit $646 for a matter of hours back in June of last year, this is the best price to date. Continue reading to learn more about this value-packed home theater projector.

Truth be told, the price point here is remarkable for a 4K projector. The fact that it has a 1080p gaming mode with a 240Hz refresh rate and reduced 4.2ms input lag only makes this model more impressive. The lamp is said to offer a 20,000 hour lifespan, which would last over a decade when using this for five hours each and every day. Depending on how far you mount it away from a screen or wall, you can create an up to 300-inch screen, which dwarfs some of the largest TVs you can buy. Around back you’ll find two HDMI ports and AUX out.

Since we’re talking home theater gear, be sure to check out the Bose AirPlay 2 Smart Ultra Soundbar at $749. Now that it’s $150 off, you’re looking at a return to the best price ever, making now a great time to go premium with this purchase. And if you’re planning to hook up an Xbox, be sure to check out 8Bitdo’s backlit Media Remote at a new $15 low.

ViewSonic 4K Home Theater Projector features:

Bright 3200 Lumens 4K UHD projector with high contrast ratio and advanced visual features

Experience gaming on the big screen with 4.2ms low input lag and a magnificent 240Hz refresh rate

SuperColor technology and HDR/HGL support offers a wide color gamut

SuperEco Mode allows the lamp to shine bright for up to 20,000 hours

Supports most media players, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices with inputs such as Dual HDMI, Powered USB A

