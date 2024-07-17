AeroGarden’s upgraded Harvest 2.0 indoor hydroponic garden system hits new $50 low (Save $40)

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest 2.0 Indoor Hydroponic Garden System for $49.99 shipped. Down from its usual $90 price tag, there’s only been two discounts so far in 2024, first a drop to $81 in February, followed by the same discount again in May for a short period before rising in price to a still-discounted $85 rate. Today, the deal here is better than ever before with the 44% markdown that has taken $40 off the price tag for a new all-time low price.

With the Harvest 2.0, you’ll be able to grow your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers within reach inside the comfort of your home – all without worry about making a mess anywhere with soil as it utilizes a spacious grow deck and water bowl design to grow up to 6 different plants up to 12 inches tall at once. It features a 15W grow light that also includes an automatic on/off timer to mimic natural sunlight that “helps plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil.” Its been upgraded from the original Harvest model with a dark interior within the grow deck in order to better prevent algae growth in the reservoir, as well as a one-button control nutrient reminder.

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

AeroGarden Harvest 2.0 Indoor Garden Hydroponic System:

SIMPLE, DESIGN-FORWARD GARDEN THAT FITS SEAMLESSLY INTO THE HOME: Meet AeroGarden Harvest 2.0, an indoor hydroponic gardening system that lets you grow your favorite plants year-round in water, eliminating the need for soil

NEW FEATURES: In addition to its trendy aesthetics, the targeted grow light means more light on your plants and less on the surrounding area, plus the Harvest 2.0 features a one-button control nutrient reminder

REDESIGNED GROW LIGHT: The detachable 15W LED grow light with an automatic on/off timer helps plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil, all while providing gentle illumination and minimizing the amount of light directed away from plants

ROOM FOR 6 PLANTS: This countertop garden features an optimized grow deck so you can grow 6 different vegetables, herbs, and flower, all up to 12 inches tall

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Comes with a detachable 15W LED grow light system, power adapter, and growing starter kit containing essential items like plant food, grow sponges, and a bonus packet of lettuce seeds

