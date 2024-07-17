Aiper’s 2024 flagship Scuba S1 Pro cordless robot pool cleaner at new $855 low (Reg. $1,100), more from $100

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Aiper robotic pool cleaners, like the new Scuba S1 Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $854.99 shipped. Regularly going for $1,100, with an original $1,400 MSRP, we’ve only seen three previous discounts since it launched back in May, where it hit the former $900 low for the only time, with the other two keeping costs between $950 and $1,000. Today, you’re getting a new all-time lowest price that amounts to a 22% markdown and cuts $245 off the price tag.

The S1 Pro is the latest of Aiper’s pool cleaning robots, arriving tailor-made for in-ground pools up to 2,150-square feet in size. Housed within its streamlined chassis lies the brushless drain motor that “prolongs energy efficiency” by cleaning and filtering up to 80 gallons-per-minute, and has been given a pair of caterpillar treads for greater surface contact that allows for far more flexible mobility and obstacle traversal while on your pools floors and/or walls.

To ensure maximum cleaning coverage, the bot has been given the company’s WavePath 2.0 navigation tech that breaks things down into five cleaning modes – Auto, Eco, Waterline, Floor-only, Wall-only. The Eco mode particularly keeps it to a tight cleaning schedule of 45-minute sessions every 48 hours, with the cycle repeating multiple times in a single week to keep your pool clear and swim-ready. Head below for more.

Other notable Aiper Prime Day deals:

For autonomous cleaning units to tackle everyday needs inside your home, you can learn about Yeedi’s new M12 PRO+ Robot Vacuum and Mop or the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO Robot Vacuum and Mop (and its smaller variations) that are both at new low prices for the rest of this sale. And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2024 deals. The savings are now under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event is live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, collectibles and more.

Aiper Scuba S1 Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner features:

Premium Cleaning & Performance: Engineered with dual active PVC rollers and a quad-brushless motor system, the Scuba S1 Pro dedicates more power to scrubbing and suction than ever before. The Scuba S1 Pro’s versatile, robust caterpillar treads allow the device to traverse uneven pool floors and scales slopped walls up to 90°±15°.

Industry-leading Horizontal Waterline Cleaning: Unlike other pool cleaners, the Scuba S1 Pro pool vacuum for inground pools utilizes an industry-leading waterline cleaning mode called WaveLine Technology. This new tech effectively scrubs up to 99% of the oily, limescale, and algae material along your pool waterline.

WavePath Navigation Technology 2.0: Leveraging Aiper’s cutting-edge technology, the Scuba S1 Pro increases cleaning coverage by 99% compared to other pool vacuums. Top-of-the-line sensors pinpoint the device’s location within your pool to deliver the most complete cleaning for your pool’s floor, walls, and waterline.

Dual Filter Cleaning: A huge 5L, 180-um primary filter and 3-um secondary filter collect dirt and debris even the naked eye can’t see, improving the water purity in your pool and protecting you from unseen health threats. Cleanup is also simple, open the lid, remove the filters and rinse. That’s it!

4+1 Cleaning Modes: The Aiper Scuba S1 Pro offers 5 cleaning modes, including Auto, Eco, Waterline, Floor-only, and Wall-only. Eco Mode is a new mode providing cleaning throughout the week. In Eco Mode, your Scuba S1 Pro will clean for 45 minutes, every 48 hours throughout the week.

Use with Ease: The Aiper Scuba S1 Pro is your ideal choice for above & in-ground pools up to 2,150 sq.ft. Once fully charged, the Scuba S1 Pro delivers 180 minutes of cleaning excellence, including round, kidney, rectangle, or uniquely shaped pools constructed with vinyl, concrete, tile, or fiberglass.

