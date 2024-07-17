Popular August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen hits $111 low for Prime Day 2024 (Giant $118 price drop)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some of the best deals we have tracked on the latest 4th gen August smart lock. It is now offering the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen starting from an impressive $111.20 shipped. Regularly $230, this is as massive 52% price drop, or nearly over $118 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal even undercuts last year’s Black Friday price, every deal mention this year, and delivers the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon by at least $5.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen is designed to fit on the inside of your door, it transforms your entryway into an intelligent one without having any ugly effect on your home’s curb appeal – August says “installation only takes about 10 minutes.” After connecting to your Wi-Fi (no hub required), it can work alongside Apple HomeKit gear as well as Google and Amazon voice assistants, or a traditional key. The auto-lock and -unlock functionality ensures your home is automatically secured once the door is closed, “or after a set amount of time.” You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Be sure to dive into our master Prime Day hub where you’ll find all of the most notable deals from this year’s summer shopping event. We will be working for the next 48 hours to uncover the most notable deals and the best value across every product vertical to help you parse through the thousands upon thousands of price drops going live for Amazon’s Prime Day event.

August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them). Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again. Even if you’re not so handy, installation only takes about 10 minutes. August locks fit perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts and aren’t much bigger than your original thumbturn.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!