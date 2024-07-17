I’m a huge fan of Baseus’ 67W power strip with detachable wall charger, and it just hit $33.50 (New low, 44% off)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official Baseus storefront is now offering Prime members its Charging Station 67W Detachable Travel Power Strip for $33.59 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon. Regularly priced at $60, the Prime exclusive markdown paired with the coupon mentioned above leads to a combined discount of over $26. This works out to a total of 44% in savings, which unsuprisingly delivers a new all-time low. I recently tried this power strip and published my hands-on review, right here. You can learn more there or continue reading to get a rundown of the specifications.

Want your overnight trips to have a similar charging vibe to how things go at home? If so, Baseus has you covered. When at home, it functions as a traditional power strip, with an AC outlet, USB-A, and three Type-C ports. Once you’re headed out of the house, just detach the wall charger from the power brick and you’ll have all the USB-A and Type-C ports you’re used to ready to take with you. It’s clean look and this organized approach to charging at home and on the go is what drew me to this device. Once again, you and learn even more about this device over in my hands-on review.

And if you’re on the lookout for a new charging station, Prime Day has delivered a rare discount on Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe. It’s down to $127.50, which is over $22 off this premium charging solution. Folks looking to add some powerful USB-A and Type-C ports to their desk or nightstand can also opt for Anker’s all-new Prime 200W 6-port GaN Charging Station at a new $56 low.

Baseus Charging Station 67W Detachable Travel Power Strip features:

Detachable modular design is aim to provide a versatile and portable power solution for travelers, you can use this charging station in 3 different ways: a 4-Port USB C wall charger, a 5ft extension cord with 2 outlets, or a 5 in 1 travel power strip. It’s compact & ligtweight that you can carry it anywhere in your bag!

USB C fast charger power up your MacBook Pro 14” to 42% and an iPhone 15 to 50% in just 30mins with an impressive 67W power output. Also supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0.

