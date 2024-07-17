Grab a new M2 iPad Air at the lowest price yet: 11-inch from $550, 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell now $75 off

While much of the big Prime Day deals on iPad have landed on iPad 10th Gen and 11-inch M4 iPad Pro, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the most affordable configuration of Apple’s latest M2 iPad Air. Price drops on the M2 iPad lineup haven’t been nearly as deep as some of the M4 models – this is likely due to it already being a much less pricey machine – but you can now score the 128GB 11-inch variant down at $549.99 shipped in Space Gray or Starlight. That’s a nearly $50 price drop from the usual $599 and the lowest price we have tracked since release.

Best M2 iPad Air Prime Day deals

While some folks might be after a model with a higher-storage capacity, and we wouldn’t blame you for that (pricing on the rest of them is waiting below), if you’re looking for the least pricey point of entry into the new tablet lineups that debuted in May, this is it. This deal also makes for a notable option for folks looking to use an iPad as a laptop of sorts – it less than the frankly amazing deals we have on M3 MacBook Air, the keyboard attachments are less pricey for the Air, and you can also leverage its USB-C connector for external storage options.

Here’s an updated rundown of pricing across the lineup, including Wi-Fi + Cell options – pay close attention to the models listed with “New lows.” The 11-inch 1TB model with cellular action is now $75 off at the best yet alongside a new all-time low on the 11-inch 256GB with the same $50 price drop as the 128GB model featured above:

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple’s new M2 iPad Air features a Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, alongside the 12MP camera alongside landscape edge of the machine, Wi-Fi 6E, and Touch ID support. It also works with the brand new Apple Pencil Pro as well as the Apple Pencil (USB-C), both of which are on sale right now

Apple M2 iPad Air features:

iPad Air is powerful, versatile, and comes in a choice of two sizes. Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and the amazing performance of the M2 chip, along with Touch ID, advanced cameras, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB-C connector. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and next-generation Apple Pencil Pro experience. The gorgeous Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, which make everything look stunning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!