Make cords vanish with this under desk cable management kit at just $8 (Amazon low, 20% off)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official Delamu storefront is now offering Prime members its Under Desk Cable Management Kit for $7.99 shipped. Outside of today, we’ve only seen it fall this low once before and that was back in November. It has consistently been selling at $10 for about a year now, generally going even higher when the price does change. This inexpensive solution now costs even less, creating an affordable way for you to take charge of cords that can make an otherwise nice setup look messy. Continue reading to learn more about what’s included in this kit and how it works.

It doesn’t matter if you have a standing desk or a more traditional solution, this cable management kit is here to help make your work area look its best. The bundle includes two 15.7-inch cord organizers with a peel-and-stick adhesive along the back that can be easily attached underneath your desk. With enough room for 10 cables, you’ll have plenty of room to route cords to your computer, monitors, and much more. Five reusable cable ties are also included, providing yet another way for you to tame those stubborn cords.

While you’re at it, you may also want to consider grabbing this dual monitor desk mount at under $24. Routinely sold for $38, there’s now 38% in savings up for grabs. Another way to tidy things up is with a dedicated desk charger for an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Luckily, we’ve come across LISEN’s collapsible 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for less than $29,

Delamu Under Desk Cable Management Kit features:

This cable management under desk offers a simple and effective way to manage wires in both home and office settings. The primary function of our cable organizer is to neatly organize cables, reducing the risk of electrical hazards due to disorganized wires, thus protecting children and pets from potential electrical harm.

With pre-attached adhesive tape, installation complexities are eliminated. Simply choose a smooth surface, peel off the backing film, and apply with ease. The cable management can be removed damage-free, without leaving any residue, ensuring a convenient and harmonious organizing experience. For optimal adhesive longevity, please wait 24 hours after installing the under desk cable management before placing wires.

