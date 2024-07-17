Your neck, shoulders, and eyes will thank you for this dual monitor desk mount at under $24 (Reg. $38)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official HUANUO storefront is now offering Prime members its Dual Monitor Mount for $23.75 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, this model usually goes for $38, meaning that today’s offer takes roughly 38% off. While we have seen it go just under $20 before, the last time that happened was back in 2022. This offer is in line with the best price drops we’ve tracked over the last year or so. Keep on reading to find a breakdown of the specifications.

This dual-monitor mount is ready to make quick work of decluttering your desk. It clamps onto the back or side of your desk and each arm supports up to 22 pounds of weight. Monitors can range anywhere from 13 to 30 inches in size, ensuring this flexible solution can last through a wide variety of hardware changes in years to come. Having used a variety of solutions like this over the past decade, I never really consider skipping this type of product when I overhaul my office or help a friend do the same. Not only does it make things look better, it can bolster ergonomics as well.

If you don’t already have a display or two in your office, now’s a great time to snag a 4K 27-inch USB-C Dell monitor at $237. You’re looking at a $133 discount from a brand that I consider to be one of the best at making productivity-focused displays. And for those moments when you need to work on some gear, be sure to grab ORIA’s value-packed 48-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set at just $8.50.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount features:

Wide Compatibility: Dual monitor mount each arm can holds 2 monitors up to 30 inches, maximum load capacity 22 lbs, compatible screen backside VESA mounting holes 75x75mm or 100x100mm.

Flexible Adjustment: The dual monitor arm has a healthy range of adjustment that includes 16.63 inches of height adjustable, 45 degrees of tilt, 360 degrees of rotation, and 180 degrees of swivel. Various adjustment functions help placing your monitors to the position that fits you optimal. Work in ergonomic comfort.

Heavy Steel Fabrication: The dual monitor mount has excellnet sturdiness and stability because it is made of toughened steel, each monitor arm holds up to 22 lbs. One can also tighten or loosen each joint of the dual monitor mount to make movement tight or lose without fear of dropping over time.

