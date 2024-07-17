It’s hard to beat LISEN’s collapsible 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at under $29 (Reg. $40)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official LISEN storefront is now offering Prime members its 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for $28.79 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. Usually priced at $40, you’re looking at a total of 28% off. While this does beat out the previous all-time low on this specific colorway, it’s worth calling out that we did see a different listing for the black model go for $0.31 less at one point. While we don’t think that miniscule difference should deter you, we always strive to be as accurate as possible. Head below to learn more about this charging station.

Not only does this LISEN charger bear MagSafe connectivity, you’ll also find an integrated wireless pad for refueling AirPods or other Qi-enabled earbuds, and even an integrated Apple Watch charging puck. Perhaps the best part is that it can be collapsed to make this 3-in-1 charging station pocketable and easy to throw in your bag when traveling. According to LISEN, the MagSafe connection supports 15W charging speeds, as well.

The charging deals are far from over, with a rare discount even making its way to the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe. This unit is usually priced at $150, but Prime Day has taken it down to $127.50. And if your thirst for power never seems quenched, perhaps Anker’s all-new Prime 200W 6-port GaN Charging Station at $56 will do the trick.

LISEN 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

A one-stop wireless charging solution for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. A great option to organize your home, office, travel, hotel, or meeting room. It lets you say goodbye to tangled cords and messy cables, keeping your space neat and organized, making it a convenient charging solution for your busy lifestyle

This foldable travel charger stand is a great addition to your travel gear, lightweight and portable, easy to pack in a bag or suitcase, providing a stable charging experience during your travels or business trips. It also doubles as a phone stand, allowing you to adjust it horizontally or vertically for easy movie-watching or FaceTime calls

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!