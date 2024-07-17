Just $8.50 is all it takes to score ORIA’s value-packed 48-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set (New low)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official ORIA storefront is now offering Prime members its 48-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $8.46 shipped. For comparison, you’d usually spend $11 on this kit, which means you’re taking 23% off an already low price. This set offers one of the most affordable ways to pick up a precision screwdriver set for electronic repairs, and that’s even more pronounced with today’s Prime Day discount. A brand new Amazon low makes this an even more notable time to cash in. Learn more about this set and what it offers down below.

While these types of kits are usually pegged as only being useful for electonic repairs, I’m here to tell you that my own kit around the house gets used all the time on a wide varity of things. Having owned a couple of kits like this over the last decade, I have lost count how many times it has come in handy. Tiny screws are used in more and more things these days, so it seems like my usage of kits like these just goes higher and higher. Unlike many sets, this option includes an electric screwdriver that is recharged via USB-C. Alongside the screwdriver itself, you’ll also get a total of 48 bits, a magnetizer, charging cable, and carrying case.

If you do want a little project on your hands, a storage upgrade could help you get your fix. Right now you can grab Crucial’s P3 Plus 4TB Gen4 SSD at $210 with even faster Gen5 models up to $150 off. And for the folks looking to upgrade a Steam Deck or simliar PC gaming handheld, it’s hard to go wrong with Corsair’s 1TB MP600 CORE Mini SSD at $76.

ORIA 48-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

This 48-in-1 precision screwdriver kit comes with 41 CRV bits, covering 11 types such as Flathead, Phillips, Triangle and SIM Eject Bit. The strong magnetic design helps to firmly absorb screws, making maintenance more efficient.

Equipped with a 110mm extension shaft, you can easily align bits, remove or tighten screws, even in deep and narrow locations. The ergonomically designed handle is non-slip and effort-saving, and the end cap can be rotated with one hand.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!