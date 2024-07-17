Logitech’s G923 racing wheel and pedals kit drops to new $265 Amazon all-time low for Prime Day

As a part of the ongoing Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for $265.05 shipped. Regularly fetching close to $350, this particular racing kit is now down 22% or $73 from its original listed rate to land on the lowest price we have tracked for it. It’s currently fetching $270 and $280 on Newegg and Best Buy, respectively.

The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel uses TRUEFORCE technology to offer high-definition force feedback in supported games. It essentially makes you feel things like the roar of an engine, tire traction, the terrain of the track, and more, for a more immersive experience. It also comes with programmable dual clutch to simulate real race car launch assist right from the controller. Other highlights of the G923 wheel include a built-in LED RPM indicator, a 24-point selector and progressive brake spring to keep steering under control, and more.

If you are looking to add more gaming gear to your setup, then be sure to check out Razer’s Prime Day deals that lets you save up to 51% on select gaming and streaming gear. Notably, Razer is also offering huge discounts on its new 2024 Blade gaming laptops for Prime Day with up to $300 in savings.

Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel features:

Programmable Dual Clutch Launch Controls – allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke.

– allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke. Built-In Rev Indicator – built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they’re hitting redline.

– built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they’re hitting redline. On-Wheel Game Controls – game controls for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5* consoles integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips.

– game controls for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5* consoles integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips. Progressive Brake Pedals – featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control.

– featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control. 24-Point Selection Dial – built-in selection dial allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force, and more.

