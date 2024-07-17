Never lose your tumbler again: Ember’s smart Find My travel mug drops to $144 for Prime Day (Reg. $200)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Apple Find My-equipped Ember Travel Mug 2+ at $143.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Basically the best and most high-tech model in the brand’s lineup of smart drinking vessels (or anyone’s for that matter), it carries a regular price at $200 – the same price Apple sells it for – and is now seeing a solid $53 price drop to ensure you never lose your to-go again. This one is solid directly on the official Apple online storefront for $200 where it never goes on sale. Head below for more details.

As detailed in our feature previous feature piece earlier this year, the Ember Travel Mug 2+ delivers on Apple location tracking tech by way of the handy Find My network. You just add it to your Find My app on iPhone and you can track it just about anywhere.

Beyond the Find My action, it is specially designed to maintain your ideal drinking temperature wire-free for as long as 3 hours before you even factor in the included charging coaster for all-day battery life. Connected with the Ember app, you can set your ideal temperature (between 120 and 145 degrees), “customize presets and more, or use the new touch display on this travel coffee mug to set your temperature without a smartphone.”

Ember Travel Mug 2+ with Apple Find My features:

Ember Travel Mug with Longer Lasting Battery: Our updated smart travel mug’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 3 hours on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster

Smart With or Without App: Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more, or use the new touch display on this travel coffee mug to set your temperature without a smartphone

Locate with Apple FindMy: Locate your Ember Travel Mug 2+ on a map using the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or Find Items app on your Apple Watch

Spill-Proof: The Ember Travel Mug’s leakproof, push-to-open lid will keep your hot beverage from spilling while on the go; The 360º drinking experience makes it convenient to sip from any side, and it is engineered for easy cleaning

