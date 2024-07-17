Prime Day deal knocks $150 off Crucial’s P3 Plus 4TB Gen4 SSD at $210 + Gen5 models up to $150 off

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonPrime Day 2024Crucial
$150 off $210
Crucial P3 Plus Gen 4 SSD.

Prime Day is one of the best times to stock up on storage, and we just spotted a deal that drops Crucial’s P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD to $209.99 shipped. That’s 42% discount on its original list price of $360, taking it back to this year’s best price. Only once has this SSD been this low this year, offering another good chance to those who may have missed it at this price. Best Buy is also matching Amazon’s current price as a part of its Black Friday in July sale.

Crucial’s P3 Plus M.2 NMVe PCIe Gen 4 SSD is up to 43% faster than its predecessor, and it offers read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 4,200MB/s, respectively. It may not be the fastest drive out there, but it offers a good price-to-performance ratio for an SSD with such high bandwidth levels. This particular SSD is also compatible with older generation PCIe NVMe Gen 3 slots, and it comes with an MTFT (mean time to fail) rating of 1.5 million hours, which is on-par with the best SSDs out there.

Notable deals on other Crucial SSDs for Prime Day:

If you are looking for more storage options, then check out SK hynix’s Prime Day deals that drops a bunch of its SSDs to new lows starting at just $45. The 2TB Platinum P41 at $128 (Reg. $175), in particular, is hard to miss. Those looking for an external drive, on the other hand, can check out Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield portable drive that’s down to $142 for Prime Day.

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen 4 features:

  • NVMe (PCIe Gen4 x4) technology with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads, random read/write 650K/900K IOPS
  • Spacious storage up to 4TB
  • Performs up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 NVMe SSDs
  • Rated at MTTF greater than 1.5 million hours for extended longevity and reliability
  • Backward compatibility with Gen3

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Day 2024

Crucial

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Just about every 11-inch Apple M4 iPad Pro config just ...
eufy’s latest X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop w...
Top 10 best Prime Day deals still live: Apple, Twelve S...
Satechi’s vegan leather 4-card MagSafe wallet with bu...
Prime Day returns LEGO’s Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost a...
Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows with every b...
Satechi’s must-have Mac Mini/Studio Hub & Sta...
Android game and app deals: Anodyne, Kiwanuka, White No...
Load more...
Show More Comments