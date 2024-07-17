Prime Day deal knocks $150 off Crucial’s P3 Plus 4TB Gen4 SSD at $210 + Gen5 models up to $150 off

Prime Day is one of the best times to stock up on storage, and we just spotted a deal that drops Crucial’s P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD to $209.99 shipped. That’s 42% discount on its original list price of $360, taking it back to this year’s best price. Only once has this SSD been this low this year, offering another good chance to those who may have missed it at this price. Best Buy is also matching Amazon’s current price as a part of its Black Friday in July sale.

Crucial’s P3 Plus M.2 NMVe PCIe Gen 4 SSD is up to 43% faster than its predecessor, and it offers read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 4,200MB/s, respectively. It may not be the fastest drive out there, but it offers a good price-to-performance ratio for an SSD with such high bandwidth levels. This particular SSD is also compatible with older generation PCIe NVMe Gen 3 slots, and it comes with an MTFT (mean time to fail) rating of 1.5 million hours, which is on-par with the best SSDs out there.

Notable deals on other Crucial SSDs for Prime Day:

If you are looking for more storage options, then check out SK hynix’s Prime Day deals that drops a bunch of its SSDs to new lows starting at just $45. The 2TB Platinum P41 at $128 (Reg. $175), in particular, is hard to miss. Those looking for an external drive, on the other hand, can check out Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield portable drive that’s down to $142 for Prime Day.

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen 4 features:

NVMe (PCIe Gen4 x4) technology with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads, random read/write 650K/900K IOPS

Spacious storage up to 4TB

Performs up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 NVMe SSDs

Rated at MTTF greater than 1.5 million hours for extended longevity and reliability

Backward compatibility with Gen3

