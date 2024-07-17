Huge Prime Day deal takes $120 off Ninja’s pro Woodfire 7-in-1 grill, smoker, and air fryer at $280

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a massive price drop on the Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker. Not to be confused with the basic variant that doesn’t include the meat thermometer or the more premium build, this is a regularly $400 grill, smoker, and air fryer now down at $279.99 shipped for Prime Day. That’s $120 off, $20 under the previous Amazon all-time low outside of very limited holiday offers with fleeting coupons next to no one had a chance at, and the best price we can find on one of the best environmentally-friendly and most versatile grills out there for your summer gatherings.

It’s all in the name with the Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker. This thing can grill, smoke your food with the real wood pellets it ships with, and triple as an air fryer (on top of the baking action and more). “Create authentic BBQ bark and flavor fast and easy with just 1/2 cup of pellets.”

It also ships with the built-in thermometer for the ideal medium rare, perfectly chicken, and more. A weather resistant design protects the 141-square inch nonstick grill grate, crisper basket, and thermometer, and remember, there’s no fuel needed here, just plug it in and go.

All of the Prime Day deals will live on this lading page with the best of them highlighted in our master roundup right here.

Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker features:

MASTER GRILL, BBQ SMOKER, & AIR FRYER: All In one with 100% authentic smoky flavors.

MASTER GRILL: Get all the performance of a full-size propane grill with the same char and searing.

FOOLPROOF BBQ SMOKER: Create authentic BBQ bark and flavor fast and easy with just 1/2 cup of pellets.

OUTDOOR AIR FRYER: Add smoky flavor to your air fried favorites and cook all your side dishes outdoors.

NINJA WOODFIRE TECHNOLOGY: Powered by electricity, flavored by real burning wood pellets. Create rich smoky flavor you can see and taste with any cook function.

EXCLUSIVE NINJA WOODFIRE PELLETS: Comes with 2 blends of 100% real hardwood Ninja Woodfire Pellets that pair great with anything you make. Used for flavor, not fuel, so you only need 1/2 cup.

BUILT-IN THERMOMETER: Monitors your food’s progress and alerts you when done so you can enjoy the cookout while food cooks to perfection.

