Rare deal drops Logitech’s G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Edition to its lowest at $114 for Prime Day

If you are looking to score a cool-looking gaming mouse during the ongoing Prime Day sale, then the Logitech G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Edition at $113.99 shipped should be high up on your list. Regularly fetching $160, this LIGHTSPEED-enabled wireless gaming mouse is currently seeing a 29% or $46 discount that drops it to the lowest price we have tracked. This rarely discounted mouse is now fetching $14 cheaper than its previous all-time low of $128. It’s currently seeing a lighter $40 discount on Logitech’s online store at $120.

This Logitech G502 X Plus LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse features the tried-and-tested HERO 25K sensor with “1:1 accuracy at sub-micron levels and zero smoothing.” It’s a tournament-tested mouse that comes with hybrid optical-mechanical switches that are quick to actuate and deliver a crisp response. This particular model also features 8-LED lights with custom Millennium Falcon-inspired thruster animations to go with the theme. Other highlights of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse include a dual-mode scroll wheel that can switch between hyper-fast free spin and precise ratcheting mode, a redesigned DPI-shift button, and more.

If you are looking for other gaming gear to go with the mouse, then check out Razer’s Prime Day deals that’ll save you up to 51% on various gaming and streaming peripherals from $49. Razer is also offering huge discounts on its new 2024 Blade gaming laptop models for Prime Day with up to $300 in savings.

Logitech G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon features:

Official licensed gear for Star Wars. Take up the fight against the Empire once again with the G502 X PLUS portraying the iconic Millennium Falcon

LIGHTFORCE switches: All-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response

BLAST THROUGH HYPERSPACE: LIGHTSYNC RGB features flowing 8-LED lighting with custom Millennium Falcon-inspired thruster animations

FASTEST SHIP IN THE FLEET: Pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless, now with an updated protocol achieving 68% faster response rate than the previous generation

HERO 25K gaming sensor: Incredibly precise down to the sub-micron for high-precision accuracy with zero smoothing/filtering/acceleration

Redesigned DPI-shift button: Reversible and removable for precise customization depending on your grip and preference

