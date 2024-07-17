Satechi’s must-have Mac Mini/Studio Hub & Stand with SSD enclosure drops to $80 for Prime Day

We have already featured the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 dock Prime Day deals – they are seriously good, as well as its wonderful MagSafe wallet, but we also just spotted a notable deal on its must-have accessory for Mac mini users. The latest Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand with SSD Enclosure, as far as we are concerned, is the very best accessory for M1/M2/M2 Pro Mac mini and Mac Studio users. It’s so good, I think it could easily pass for a product designed in Cupertino. Regularly $100, you can now land one in your setup down at $79.99 shipped – it’s such a popular item, it’s currently sold out directly from Satechi.

The latest Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand is very much what it sounds like – a perfectly made stand your Mac mini rests on that looks like an extension of the Apple headless Mac design. It then provides your machine with a host of expanded I/O and, most interestingly, an external NVMe SSD drive.

Not only are you adding a USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack, but also an internal SSD enclosure – effectively adding in-line secondary SSD storage without even trying to open up your Mac. It’s simply a sublime piece of design. Here’s our hands-on review.

Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand features:

Internal Storage Expansion – Maximize your Mac Mini’s capabilities with a revolutionary USB C hub designed to support M.2 SSDs (NVMe PCIe/NGFF SATA). Enjoy lightning-fast data access with speeds up to 10Gbps and compatibility with 2242, 2260, and 2280 SSD allowing you to effortlessly expand your storage capacity. Please note: SSD is not included.

6-in-1 Expansion Ports – Experience a versatile docking station – featuring a high-speed USB C data port (10Gbps), two USB-A ports (5Gbps), a high-speed USB-A port (10Gbps), Micro/SD Card Readers (up to 104 Mbps), and a 3.5mm headphone jack port. This array of connections ensures easy access to all your essential peripherals in one streamlined device.

Optimized Cooling – Keep your Mac Mini running smoothly with built-in air vents that promote effective temperature regulation and airflow. Maintain optimal performance while utilizing multiple connected devices.

