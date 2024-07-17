Satechi’s must-have Mac Mini/Studio Hub & Stand with SSD enclosure drops to $80 for Prime Day

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesPrime Day 2024Satechi
Reg. $100 $80
Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand with SSD Enclosure

We have already featured the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 dock Prime Day deals – they are seriously good, as well as its wonderful MagSafe wallet, but we also just spotted a notable deal on its must-have accessory for Mac mini users. The latest Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand with SSD Enclosure, as far as we are concerned, is the very best accessory for M1/M2/M2 Pro Mac mini and Mac Studio users. It’s so good, I think it could easily pass for a product designed in Cupertino. Regularly $100, you can now land one in your setup down at $79.99 shipped – it’s such a popular item, it’s currently sold out directly from Satechi. 

The latest Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand is very much what it sounds like – a perfectly made stand your Mac mini rests on that looks like an extension of the Apple headless Mac design. It then provides your machine with a host of expanded I/O and, most interestingly, an external NVMe SSD drive. 

Not only are you adding a USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack, but also an internal SSD enclosure – effectively adding in-line secondary SSD storage without even trying to open up your Mac. It’s simply a sublime piece of design. Here’s our hands-on review

Browse through all of the Satechi Prime Day deals right here on Amazon – just about anything you might want from one of our favorite Apple accessory brands is almost certainly on sale through the end of the day. 

Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand features:

  • Internal Storage Expansion – Maximize your Mac Mini’s capabilities with a revolutionary USB C hub designed to support M.2 SSDs (NVMe PCIe/NGFF SATA). Enjoy lightning-fast data access with speeds up to 10Gbps and compatibility with 2242, 2260, and 2280 SSD allowing you to effortlessly expand your storage capacity. Please note: SSD is not included.
  • 6-in-1 Expansion Ports – Experience a versatile docking station – featuring a high-speed USB C data port (10Gbps), two USB-A ports (5Gbps), a high-speed USB-A port (10Gbps), Micro/SD Card Readers (up to 104 Mbps), and a 3.5mm headphone jack port. This array of connections ensures easy access to all your essential peripherals in one streamlined device.
  • Optimized Cooling – Keep your Mac Mini running smoothly with built-in air vents that promote effective temperature regulation and airflow. Maintain optimal performance while utilizing multiple connected devices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Prime Day 2024 Satechi

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Just about every 11-inch Apple M4 iPad Pro config just ...
eufy’s latest X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop w...
Top 10 best Prime Day deals still live: Apple, Twelve S...
Satechi’s vegan leather 4-card MagSafe wallet with bu...
Prime Day returns LEGO’s Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost a...
Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows with every b...
Android game and app deals: Anodyne, Kiwanuka, White No...
PowerColor’s value-packed AMD 7800 XT GPU just go...
Load more...
Show More Comments