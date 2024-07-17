Satechi’s vegan leather 4-card MagSafe wallet with built-in stand starts from $22.50 low for Prime Day

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is offering its vegan leather Magnetic MagSafe Wallet in Orange for $29.99 shipped for Prime Day. This Prime Day deal takes 25% or $10 off the latest MagSafe wallet that regularly fetches $40 to land at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Just keep in mind you can score the orange model via the official Satechi site starting at $22.50 using code SITEWIDE20 at checkout – but most places are going to get hit with a $10+ shipping fee.

Satechi’s MagSafe wallet can hold up to four cards at once, which is better than most other MagSafe wallets that cap out with just two cards. Notably, this MagSafe accessory also doubles up a multi-angle stand to let you prop up your iPhone. And just like Apple’s accessories which are made using more sustainable material, the Satechi MagSafe wallet is made of vegan leather. Check out our launch coverage right here.

If you are looking for a more spacious wallet, then Spigen’s 6-card MagSafe wallet is still down to $27 (Reg. $50) on Amazon. And while you’re grabbing some MagSafe wallet, you might also want to look at LISEN’s collapsable 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station that’s under $29 for Prime Day.

Satechi MagSafe wallet features:

Apple MagSafe-Compatible Technology – Add this sleek vegan-leather magnetic wallet to your collection of MagSafe accessories and experience ultimate convenience. Satechi’s MagSafe-compatible wallet effortlessly and securely attaches to your iPhone in a snap connection so you can easily carry your cards, ID, or even cash wherever you go.

Smart and Slim Design – At 0.4in/1cm thin, this iPhone wallet is lightweight and pocket-friendly so you can carry more with less bulk. Its functional double-flap design lets you carry up to four cards at once, with a cutout to show your ID or driver’s license. It also allows for NFC pass-through from the front pocket so you can easily ‘Tap to Pay’. The perfect accessory to stay organized and travel light whenever you are on the move.

Multi-angle Stand – Going hands-free has never been easier with a fully adjustable stand that supports two viewing modes in portrait or landscape. Wallet hinges open out to any angle up to 160° for the most comfortable view to suit your everyday digital needs. Whether you are browsing the web, streaming videos, or joining a work meeting, this magnetic wallet stand has got you covered with a strong and stable hold like no other.

