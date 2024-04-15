Satechi’s MagSafe Wallet now comes in a new light blue vegan leather style

Satechi launched its MagSafe wallet for the first time back in September of last year. Now, for spring, there’s a new style of the vegan leather accessory available. The new light blue Satechi MagSafe Wallet delivers the perfect pastel vibes for April while continuing to be one of our favorite iPhone 15 accessories.

Satechi makes one of the more unique MagSafe wallets on the market. And it’s a good thing that the design is so good because it took the company longer than most other brands to finally launch one of the accessories. But the vegan leather build and integrated stand make it well worth the wait.

If you didn’t end up buying one last September when the iPhone 15 accessory launched for the first time in one of four different colors, you have a new reason to. Today, the MagSafe Wallet comes in a new fifth color. The Light Blue design is made of the same vegan leather as the other models and clocks in at the same $39.99 price tag.

As a quick refresh, the Satechi MagSafe Wallet features the ability to hold four cards at once. That number alone should already be raising some eyebrows, as just about every other model out there caps out with just two cards. It does mean that this new release is a bit thicker than your average alternative, but that extra heft does bring with it some other features.

The new Satechi MagSafe Wallet Stand also doubles as a way to prop up your iPhone. On top of just magnetically snapping right onto the back of your handset, the design also folds out in order to offer a multi-angle kickstand. Satechi is also taking a page out of Apple’s playbook by using more sustainable materials. We teased it above, but the new Satechi MagSafe Wallet is made of vegan leather.

Today’s launch of the new Light Blue accessory joins the other four colors – Black, Brown, Navy Blue, and Orange – to complete the lineup. You can buy it directly from Satechi or over at the company’s official Amazon storefront.

