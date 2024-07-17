Segway Navimow robot lawn mowers now up to 32% off starting from $799 (Save up to $600)

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to $600 off the two Segway robot lawn mower units, with the brand’s newest Navimow H Series Robot Lawn Mowers seeing the biggest price cut, starting from $1,299 shipped, after clipping the on-page $600 off coupon. With its three models normally going for $1,899, $2,199, and $2,599 respectively since their release in March, this is the second official discount we have seen on these new smart lawncare solutions, repeating the large $600 markdown from June’s Father’s Day sale and returning the costs to the all-time lowest we have tracked – and matching the deal direct from Segway as well.

Segway’s Navimow H series encompasses three models for varying sizes of yards: a 0.2-acre model with a 180-minute battery life on a single charge, as well as a 0.37-acre model and a 0.74-acre model that both offer an extended 240 minutes of battery life. All three offer the same cutting height range of 1.2 inches to 2.4 inches, can handle up to 24-degree slopes with ease, and come with an IP66 waterproof rating to better stand against adverse weather conditions.

A standout upgrade with this model is the tossing out of any perimeter wires in favor of RTK positioning, coupled with a VisionFence Sensor, for superior navigation and obstacle avoidance. You’ll have the typical smart controls of course, to overwrite and adjust settings, schedules, performance – but you’ll also have the freedom to forget about it and let it just do its thing – returning itself to its charging station when too low on power and picking up where it left off once recharged. It accomplishes all this thanks to the guidance of Global Navigation Satellite Systems that keep it within the boundaries you set and also track it down if it gets hung up on some terrain or even stolen off the property. Head below for more.

For more affordable options, you’ll also find the two Navimow i Series Robot Mowers discounted as well and starting from $799 shipped, down from $999, with prices matching direct from Segway. These models are designed for either 1/8-acre yards or 1/4-acre yards and provide much of the same smart functionality, RTK navigation, and obstacle avoidance as the above models. You can get the full rundown on what to expect with these by reading through our announcement coverage from earlier in the year.

You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

Segway Navimow H Series Robot Lawn Mower features:

RTK+Vision Integration for More Stable Positioning: Navimow robot lawn mower integrates RTK positioning and advanced vision technology, greatly improving positioning stability. In places with weak signals or light tree coverage, Navimow can rely on its visual recognition to continue mowing without going out of boundaries

Virtual Boundary & Systematic Mowing: Easy and quick setup without need of perimeter wires. Simply use your App to set a virtual boundary, Navimow robotic lawn mower will follow a planned path within the boundaries to ensure systematic and efficient grass cutting. Navimow can also change its mowing direction to minimize tracks on the lawn

Visual Obstacle Avoidance: Navimow’s vision camera can not only identify obstacles protruding from the ground such as flowerpots and footballs, but also other non-grass obstacles that are laid flat on the ground such as picnic mats to ensure better obstacle avoidance. Moreover, Navimow smart lawn mower is equipped with multiple built-in safety sensors, further enhancing its secure operation

Smart App Control & Multi-Zone Management: With the App, you can edit the mowing map, set different schedules and cutting heights for up to 12 zones, remote control your lawn mower, keep track of the mowing progress and locate your mower in case of theft. You can also easily download over-the-air (OTA) updates to access the latest features and improvements

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!