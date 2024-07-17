Spigen’s retro iMac G3-inspired MagSafe wallets fall to $23 for Prime Day (All-time low)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official Spigen storefront is now offering Prime members its iMac G3-inspired Ultra Hybrid MagSafe Wallet for $22.94 shipped. With a routine price of $27, no you’re not looking at a massive discount, but instead 15% off. That being said, this is a unique product that has not seen a discount of this size until now. This offer ushers in a new all-time low, making this an ideal time to adopt this unique MagSafe wallet for your iPhone 12 or newer. Continue reading to learn more about this wallet.

Step outside of the norm when it comes to MagSafe wallets with this retro-inspired solution from Spigen. It mirrors the look and colorways found in the original iMac G3 from 1998. All four colorways are on sale and include Bondi Blue, Graphite, Ruby, and Crystal Clear. While each and every one looks fantastic, I’m personally drawn to the beautiful Bondi Blue. In terms of functionality, you’re looking at a wallet that can hold one, two, or three cards with built-in magnets that allow it to easily snap onto the back of MagSafe-equipped iPhones. And in case you weren’t aware, Spigen’s matching C1 iPhone 15 cases are also on sale. You can find our hands-on review of the case right here.

If you haven’t made your decision yet, be sure to also check out Native Union’s gorgeous Yatay MagSafe wallets at $35. These prices are the result of at least $15 off, so dive in and see if they sport the look you’re after. And while we’re talking MagSafe, it’s worth calling out that LISEN’s collapsible 3-in-1 Charging Station is under $29 right now. Swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more.

Spigen Classic iMac-inspired Ultra Hybrid MagSafe Wallet features:

Premium Retro-Future Design: Inspired by the Apple iMac G3, this MagSafe Wallet matches the Classic C1 case adding a unique retro-futuristic look to any iPhone.

Everyday Durability: PC hard shell with SF matte coating for 360-degree card defense.

Anti-Slip Grip and Secure Storage: Strong built-in magnets coated with silicone for the best anti-slip MagSafe grip. Secure storage holds 1 to 3 cards.

Easy Accessibility: Unique finger cutout allows you to push and access cards easily with your fingertips.

Check for Compatibility: Compatible with iPhone 12 or newer, MagSafe cases, and Spigen MagFit cases.

