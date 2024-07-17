WD_BLACK 4TB 7,300MB/s heatsink PS5 SSD drops to rare $298 for Prime Day, 2TB $161 and 1TB $120

Amazon’s Prime Day deal knocks the officially licensed 4TB WD_BLACK SN850P PS5 SSD to $297.99 shipped. This latest model started fetching close to $350 shortly after its debut last year in June, and today’s Prime Day deal knocks $50 off, dropping it one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon. This is only the second time it’s falling below $300 this year, and it’s within $10 of the all-time Amazon low. The same 4TB variant is currently fetching $319 at Best Buy.

This officially licensed storage solution for the PS5 comes with an integrated heatsink and M.2 form-factor optimized for Sony’s flagship console. It delivers speeds up to 7,300MB/s, meaning you can “play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console.” Learn more about it in our launch coverage and head below for the Prime Day deal on its 2TB variant.

The 2TB model of the WD_BLACK SN850P is down to $160.99 shipped. This deal that fetches a $69 discount on its usual price of $230, drops it to the lowest price we have tracked for it this year. It offers the same features and specifications of the model highlighted above, so grab it if you are looking for a reliable drive for your PS5 with 2TB storage. The 1TB variant is also seeing a lighter 20% discount at $120 right now, down from its usual price of $150.

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the S5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

