Apple’s 512GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro hits all-time low in Space Black and silver at $1,099 ($100 off)

While the entry-level 256GB config of Apple 11-inch M4 iPad Pro has jumped from the $899 low to $919, the mid-ranger 512GB model just fell to a new all-time low at $1,099 shipped in both the silver and Space Black colorways. Regularly $1,199, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the lowest price we have tracked on what is arguably the most popular and universally accessible M4 iPad Pro for folks that just can’t deal with having a new iPad with 256GB of storage space.

For me personally, the 256GB is just a bit too tight for space. Obviously the USB-C jack makes it quite easy to haul off pictures and project assets when needed, but you’ll need to invest in portable/external storage to do that anyway. The 512GB model, at least when it comes to the M4 iPad Pro, hits right in the sweet spot in terms specs and how hard it’s going to hit my credit card.

Whichever model you go with, you’re still landing Apple’s latest and greatest tablet with the Ultra Retina XDR display, LiDAR scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, and all-day battery life. Not to mention the dual 12MP camera action and support for the Apple Pencil Pro that is, by the way, now at the lowest price we have ever tracked.

Head over to our curated Apple deal hub to score the hangover Prime Day deals – the best gear is starting to jump back up in price so be sure to scope it out before you miss your chance.

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!