Everyone will ‘want to get their hands on’ the ‘Cheekiest Xbox Controller’ yet + new Deadpool console

We have seen some fun and wild custom, special edition Xbox controllers over the years for sure, but only Deadpool himself could pull this one off. In anticipation of the Marvel Studio Deadpool & Wolverine flick hitting the silver screen later this month, Deadpool and the Xbox squad have teamed up on the “the Cheekiest Xbox Controller” that everyone will “want to get their hands on.” Head below for more details on how to score the custom Merc with a Mouth (and a perfectly rounded posterior) controller.

New Deadpool Xbox controller and console bundle

The new Deadpool controller is landing alongside a slate of other custom Xbox hardware as part of the, I’m sure you already guessed and were already complaining about in your head, sweepstakes.

The new controller is tightly wrapped in a design clearly inspired by Deadpool’s red and black tactical suit (and “buns of steel” of course). It is otherwise the same wireless Xbox controller you know and love with one major caveat…and it’s not good – there’s only one of them:

…the Deadpool-designed controller is available for one lucky fan to enter for a chance to win via a global sweepstakes alongside other custom Xbox hardware.

Here’s how it works: “fans aged 18+ around the world can enter for a chance to win by following Xbox on X and reposting the official Xbox sweepstakes post.”

This new controller also joins a chance to win custom Xbox hardware, firstly with the new custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X and stand (foam versions of Deadpool’s trusty Bea and Arthur katanas included) and two of the customer Xbox Wireless Controllers. Check out the official sweepstakes terms and conditions for details.

And lastly, there’s an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro up for grabs as well:

On July 22, the first 1,000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft store will receive an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro to ‘enhance’ their gaming setup. Deadpool-themed controller holders are only available in North America and Canada and while supplies last.

