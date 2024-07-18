Massive 52% discount hits FlexiSpot’s OC2 ergonomic office chair, now $72 (Reg. $150)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official FlexiSpot storefront offering Prime members its OC2 Ergonomic Office Chair for $71.99 shipped once coupon code KE2HZLWV has been applied during checkout. Typically priced at $150, the Prime member-exclusive discount paired with the coupon above takes an impressive 52% off. It should come as no surprise that this marks a new all-time low. More specificially, it beats out the previous best price at Amazon by $28. Continue reading to learn more about this chair below.

Both Justin and I have recently added FlexiSpot’s ergonomic chairs to our offices lately, and we’ve been very happy with them. Justin reviewed the high-end C7 model and I shared my thoughts about the OC4-V2 chair right here. While neither of these are the same as the OC2 that’s currently on sale, our reviews should give you an idea of what you can generally expect from FlexiSpot, and spoiler alert, we don’t think the brand will let you down. This specific chair features lumber support, an adjustable backrest with 30 degrees of motion, and more. Height and tilt can also be adjusted, allowing you to dial things in until they’re just the way you want them.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to check out the new all-time low on UGREEN’s 2-in-1 collapsible MagSafe charging station. It’s currently available for $28, and best of all, a Prime membership isn’t required. This could pair nicely with your new office chair and help tidy up your desk. After your workday is over, have a seat outdoors when you grab this 3-piece outdoor furniture set at $70 shipped.

FlexiSpot OC2 Ergonomic Office Chair features:

This FlexiSpot Desk Chair is designed to conform to the natural curvature of your spine, providing optimal support and comfort during long hours of sitting and helping to alleviate back pain and promote a healthier sitting posture

This ergonomic chair is suitable for your living room, study room, meeting room, and office. You can use it as a computer chair/gaming chair/office chair/task chair

This chair features dynamic lumbar support(gentle 10-degree recline movable). This design allows the lumbar support to move with your body, providing vital support to your lower back

