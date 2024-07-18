Govee’s new RGBIC Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter support starts from new $42 low, more from $11

Update: This deal is still live despite Amazon’s Prime Day ending – but there is no telling for how long!

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering Govee’s new 16.4-foot Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, this is the fifth official price cut since it first released earlier this year, with most of the past discounts we’ve seen being short-lived cuts to either $90 or $80. We saw it fall the lowest during Memorial Day sales when costs were brought down to the former $70 low, but it’s beaten out here today by this 40% markdown that carves out a new all-time low. You’ll also find the shorter 9.8-foot model down at $42 – plus, you can get a full rundown on what to expect by heading below or reading through our launch coverage.

This new Neon Rope Light 2 arrives far more flexible than its original design, making it even easier to bend and shape it into whatever fun pattern tickles your fancy. The most notable upgrade from its predecessor, however, is the included Matter support that lets you connect the lightstrip to Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant without needing an extra hub to play middle-man. There’s also been some added software features which you can access through the Govee app, like a Shape Mapping function that digitally converts its physical shape into one on your screen, allowing you to see and adjust its colors and lighting effects without needing to worry or guess about how it may translate.

Shape Mapping: This new generation of Govee neon lights incorporates a new way to customize lighting effects through Govee Home App. The camera uses shape recognition to apply various DIY lighting effects throughout different lighting segments.

Softer Material: This Neon Rope light is made of a softer material, allowing the flexibility to increase by 14% compared with the previous generation. The smaller size and lighter weight making installation easier.

Upgraded Bend Clips: The upgraded clips can be bent to create the desired shape beforehand, making the installation more manageable for a hassle-free setup. Note: This light cannot be used with the H1000 clips (ASIN: B09YD2N4CK.)

Improved RGBIC Lighting Effects: This updated neon lights includes 64 preset lighting effects with advanced planar technology for smooth, dynamic illumination. Supports shrinking or expanding the lighting in all directions.

AI Lighting Bot: This bot is powered by AIGC and utilizes diverse cutting-edge AI algorithms capable of analyzing user input through text, voice, and image data and generating captivating lighting effects through extensive data training.

Matter Compatible: Effortlessly adjust your neon strip lights via Govee Home App, Matter, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Please note that the neon rope lights does not support 5G Wi-Fi.

