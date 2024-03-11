Govee’s new smart Neon Rope Light 2 debuts with Matter, more flexible design

Govee today is launching a new and improved version of one of the company’s more customizable releases. The new Neon Rope Light 2 delivers the same flexible lightstrip design as the original, just with some improvements like Matter support and an even more bendable build.

Govee is out with the Neon Rope Light 2. It’s effectively the same type of smart home lighting as before, just with some upgrades. It has a flexible design that can be arranged into various shapes up on your wall, while also featuring a built-in diffuser for using as accent lighting on a shelf or behind your TV. It has an addressible RGB lighting design, too, that lets you customize colors across its different lighting zones.

The most notable of the new features is Matter support. The original version was limited to just Alexa and Google Assistant over pretty standard 2.5GHz Wi-Fi. But now, you get full support for the newest smart home standard, including Siri and HomeKit integration.

The actual material used for the new Govee Neon Rope Light 2 is also being updated. It’s a bit more flexible this time, and also happens to pair with some new bend clips. The combo should mean that it’s easier to actually customize the look of the lightstrip up on a wall and actually make some fun designs. Govee notes that it specifically has 14% more bend than before.

The rest of the upgrades over the original amount mainly to software features that Govee is rolling out in the companion app. There’s a Shape Mapping function that automatically converts whatever unique design you make with the Neon Rope Light 2 into a digital rendition for you to adjust the color and lighting on.

You can buy the new Govee Neon Rope Light 2 directly from the company’s own online storefront or over at Amazon. It comes in both 9.8-foot and 16.4-foot versions, each of which sell for $70 and $100 respectively. Both come in either white or black designs, the latter of which is new for this second-generation model.

