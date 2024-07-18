Satechi debuts new metal Space Gray 4-In-1 USB-C Hub for Mac and iPad with launch deal at $36

After the debut of its new Space Gray Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Charger mount (here’s our hands-on review) and the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station before that, Satechi has now introduced its new updated 4-In-1 USB-C Hub. This time with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and the latest USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 standard, it delivers an affordable way to expand your MacBook, iPad, and other machine’s connectivity capabilities while still landing the Satechi vibes. Now available for purchase, if you scoop one up soon you’ll be able to take advantage of the current ongoing sitewide sale that will knock 20% off your total using SITEWIDE20 at checkout too. Head below or more details.

New Satechi 4-In-1 USB-C Hub with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet

As is customary with the wonderful Satechi Mac and iPad accessories, the new 4-In-1 USB-C Hub comes wrapped in a sleek aluminum enclosure with chamfered edges and a Space Gray like treatment as well as braided cable with a “reinforced neck for durability.”

This time around the brand has delivered on 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, an options it says is “double the performance of traditional Gigabit Ethernet” that also comes with “Ethernet pass-through capability on PCs.”

The Ethernet upgrade also sits within a compact form-factor that expands a single USB-C connection to your Mac, iPad, or Windows machine with three USB-C Gen 2 ports that deliver up to 10Gb/s for “for increased productivity at twice the speed of a conventional USB-A connection in a simple plug-and-play setup.”

The new Satechi 4-In-1 USB-C Hub with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet carries a $44.99 MSRP, but you can land one down at $35.99 shipped using code SITEWIDE20 while its Prime Day-adjacent sale event is still live.

Features at a glance:

Boasts 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and three USB-C Gen 2 Ports, seamlessly combining four ports in a sleek and compact device

Supports the latest USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 standard, delivering up to 10Gbps for increased productivity at twice the speed of a conventional USB-A connection in a simple plug-and-play setup

Ethernet Adapter provides faster network speeds, quicker file downloads, uninterrupted video streaming and Ethernet pass-through capability on PCs

Compatible with a variety of platforms including macOS, Windows, iPadOS, ChromeOS and most USB-C Devices. Also, it’s downward compatible with 1 Gigabit devices.

Packaged in a durable aluminum design with chamfered edges and a braided cable with a reinforced neck

